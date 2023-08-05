Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed 2023 Results Declared, Here's How To Check

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has announced the results for Pre.B.Ed, Pre D.El.Ed, Pre.BA.B.Ed/Pre.B.Sc, and B.Ed exams (CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2023). Candidates can check their results via the official website of CG Vyapam i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. To view the result, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

On June 17, the CG Pre B.Ed Exam was conducted in two shifts, while the exams for Pre. D.El.Ed and Pre.B.A.B.Ed/ Pre.B.Sc, B.Ed were held on June 9.

How to check the CGPEB Pre BEd Result 2023?

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam: https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the Result & Merit List link in the middle of the home page.

You will be redirected to the result and merit list page. Click on the Pre B.Ed. Examination 2023 Result link.

On the result login page, enter your Registered Mobile No and password in the required field.

Click on the Login button to download your admit card and save a copy in PDF format or print it for future records.

Details Required

Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Category

Total Marks

Qualifying States

Important Dates

Exam Date- June 17

Result Date- August 4

Merit List

For the counselling process, the board will prepare the merit list comprising selected candidates. Those candidates will be invited for counselling and allowed to choose their preferred options. Following the selection, the board will release the allotment letter for the successful candidates.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board will announce the ranking list based on the rules of the concerned department. Candidates can check their results on Vyapam’s official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Additionally, after the results are declared, candidates can obtain their marks sheet from the same website.