Chhattisgarh Vyapam Issues Notification To Recruit 188 Hand Pump Technicians

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board i.e., Chhattisgarh Vyapam has announced that they will be recruiting hand pump technicians which will be for candidates that are Class 12. As per the advertisement issued by Chhattisgarh Vyapam, there are a total of 188 vacancies for the job. Candidates who want to apply for the said job can visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam at https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/.

The last date to fill out the online applications is Sunday, September 10, 2023. According to the recruitment advertisement issued by the Chhattisgarh Vyapam, only the local residents of Chhattisgarh can apply. This will be a great opportunity for people who want a government job as it has got a lot of vacancies.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the posts of hand pump technician according to which the selections will take place:

The candidates should have passed Class 12.

The candidates should have 2 years in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

The candidates can have 2 years in ITI in any field like Fitter trade, Mechanical trade, Motor Mechanical trade, Tractor trade, Automobile Mechanic Trade and Machinist Trade.

They can have experience in any of the aforementioned fields but the candidates with Fitter trade will be preferred more.

The age limit of the candidates is 18 years to below 35 years as of January 1, 2023.

Candidates that represent the SC, ST, OBC and women will be given relaxations in the upper age limit as per the rules but they will have to attach their certificate to receive the relaxation.

An examination will be conducted for the selection and recruitment process for the post of hand pump technician. The exam comprises a total of 100 objective-type questions and according to the results, the selection and recruitment will be done.

This will be a good opportunity for people as the salary that is being offered is also really good. The candidates recruited for that post will get Pay Level-5 which will start from Rs 22,400, which will be the minimum salary, and it can go as high as Rs 71,200.