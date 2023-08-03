Chhattisgarh Woman From Underprivileged Family Is Now A Nurse In London

A woman from the Naxalite-affected area of Dornapal in Chhattisgarh has emerged as a beacon of hope for her peers. She got an excellent career opportunity with her hard work. As per the reports, Riya Philip has got the offer letter to work as a nurse in London. She will earn a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand for her job. Riya’s path towards success was replete with difficulties, but she managed to overcome it all with perseverance and determination. Riya hails from Dubbatota village. This village is located in Konta tehsil of Dakshin Bastar Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, India.

She was diligent in her studies right from the beginning, and completed her education till Class 8th from Dornapal. Riya’s father Sanju Philip works as a bus driver for a private school. Her mother is a school teacher. As per reports, Riya’s financial condition was not strong, as the family had to fend for her younger siblings as well. They supported her in studies despite the economic constraints, after seeing her passion for education.

Riya opted to study from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh till class 12th and subsequently completed a 3-year nursing course from Bengaluru. She worked for two years in Delhi as well and finally got an offer to work in London, while on her Delhi duty. She moved to London to join her new work a week back.

Riya’s family members are extremely happy with this achievement and shared their thoughts in an interview with a portal. Her brother Ashish Philip said that they are on cloud nine with her remarkable accomplishment. According to Ashish, people have been wishing them for this milestone achieved by Riya for over a week now. Ashish also said that Riya has sought inspiration from their late grandmother, who also worked as a government nurse. He informed the portal that their grandmother worked in Dubbatota village. Ashish said that Riya wanted to take up the profession of a nurse just like her grandmother since childhood. Riya’s grandmother died in 2013.

Ashish also feels motivated to excel in studies like Riya and takes out enough time for studying.