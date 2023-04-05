Chitkara University to Offer MBA-ACCA, BCom-ACCA Integrated Courses

Chitkara University, Punjab will be offering MBA-ACCA online and BCom-ACCA offline integrated courses to its students in collaboration with Zell Education. Students can opt for integrated courses with ACCA certification under the terms of this new partnership. The ACCA qualification is the accounting certification for financial professionals that provides students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and concepts to be successful in the field.

The platform will also include an MBA in international finance and accounting (MBA+ACCA), enabling university students to complete both degrees (MBA and ACCA) in two years owing to their eligibility for ACCA exemptions. The agreement allows Chitkara University students to equip themselves with industry-ready certifications in addition to their university degrees.

Also read| Career Wise: Qualification and Skills Required to Begin a Career in Human Resources Management

An MoU was signed by Dr Sandhir Sharma, professor, and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, and Anant Bengani, co-founder and director of Zell education, to formally establish the collaboration. Dr Sandhir Sharma said, “We already provide qualifications & Certifications as granted by NAAC A+ and our tie-up with Zell Education cements our mission of bringing world-class education to our students. An opportunity to get ACCA certified while pursuing MBA or BCom is an excellent pathway for aspirants who wish to get a headstart in their professional journey."

Anant Bengani said, “Collaborating with Chitkara University creates a unique proposition for students who wish to pursue globally accredited certifications along with their university education. MBA-ACCA online and BCom-ACCA offline integrated courses are designed to make students industry-ready as soon as they graduate.”

Meanwhile, we use thousands of words like ITI, OFC, and MBA in our everyday lives and we rarely wonder what they mean. While ACCA stands for the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, which is a global body that provides students with a ‘Certified Chartered Accountant’ certification, the full form of an MBA is a Master of Business Administration. After completing MBA, graduates can find a variety of jobs in diverse sectors such as banking, consulting, finance, human resources, marketing, and operations.

Read all the Latest Education News here