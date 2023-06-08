CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 Declared: 78.88% Students Pass, Girls Perform Better Than Boys

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared class 12 Board exam results for arts students. The pass percentage stands at 78.88 per cent. This is a drop from last year when 82.10 per cent of students had cleared the exam, however, it is better than the pre-pandemic years. This year girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is 85.63 per cent and the pass percentage of boys is 70.43 per cent.

Continuing the trend, stream-wise, Arts is the worst performer. Class 12 result for the science and commerce stream were already declared earlier. While the passing per cent for the science stream is 84.93 per cent, the pass per cent for commerce is 81.12 per cent pass.

Balasore has emerged as the best-performing district with 84.97 per cent students clearing the exam in the Arts Stream. On the other hand, the district that recorded the lowest pass percentage this year in the Arts stream is Nawarangapur at 70.74 per cent.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall 33 per cent marks to pass the exam. Arts Students awaiting results can visit official websites, chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, indiaresult.com, SANDS app, and Digilocker to download their marksheets.

After the Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2023 is announced, students, dissatisfied with their marks, can opt for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The re-evaluation forms will be available on the official website of the Odisha Board within 4-5 days of the result declaration. The application fee for re-evaluation is Rs 200 per subject.

Students who did not pass the annual exams can appear in the supplementary exams to avoid wasting a year. The registration fee for Arts subjects is Rs. 520. The official notification and application process will be available on the board’s website.

While the exams for the commerce and arts streams of the CHSE Class 12 began on March 2 and concluded on April 4 and April 5, respectively, the exams for the science stream started on March 1 and ended on April 4.

In 2022, out of 2,13,406 students who registered for the Odisha 12th Arts exams, as many as 1,95,838 appeared and 1,71,288 managed to pass. The pass percentage stood at 82.10 per cent. In 2021 as many as 89.49 per cent of students who took exams in the arts stream had passed. The Odisha board did not conduct the 12th exams that year for any of the streams keeping in mind the safety of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was lower compared to 2021. A total of 67.56 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the arts stream in 2020 while only 65.89 per cent of students who took the exam, cleared it in 2019.