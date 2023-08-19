CHSE Odisha Class 12 Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released at chseodisha.nic.in, How To Download

The academic calendar for the Odisha Class 12 exams for the 2023-24 session has been released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The schedule specifies that the annual higher secondary theory exams (plus 2) covering various disciplines like Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Education are scheduled to take place from February 14 to March 13, 2024. Students preparing for the CHSE Odisha Class 12th board exams have the opportunity to view and download the 2023-24 academic calendar from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

According to a report by Odisha TV, former CHSE Chairman, Basudev Chhatoi said, “Taking the upcoming 2024 general election into account, the announcement has been made. If Plus 2 examinations take place in February every year, there will be no problem as students appear in test examinations in December and they don’t come to college to attend classes thereafter. Within February, they can prepare for the examination.”

“If the examinations will be conducted in February every year, the results could come out earlier. As a result, the admission could take place during the summer vacation and the academic activities will immediately start as soon as the college opens. The students will also get sufficient time to prepare for different national-level examinations. With the announcement of specific dates of the examinations well ahead of time, students will be mentally prepared. Students should welcome the initiative,” he added.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Academic Calendar (2023-24): How To Download

To obtain the academic calendar for the Odisha Class 12 board exams for the 2023-24 session, students can adhere to the ensuing steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official CHSE Odisha board website - chseodisha.nic.in.

STEP 2: Locate and click on the section designated for the academic calendar, which can be found on the webpage.

STEP 3: A new window will emerge, presenting the academic calendar for your perusal.

STEP 4: Thoroughly review the provided information and proceed to save the calendar in PDF format.

STEP 5: To ensure its availability for reference, print a hard copy of the calendar.

According to the official notification, the announcement of the examination results is anticipated during either the last week of April or the first week of May. For this year, the procedure for exam form submission will occur between November 10 and November 25. The practical examinations for CHSE Odisha plus 2 are slated to occur in the initial week of January 2024.

