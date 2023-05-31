CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Today, Check Minimum Passing Marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is all set to declare the results of the Class 12th examinations 2023 which were successfully conducted from March 1 to April 5. Around 3 lakh students appeared in the exam this year. The CHSE class 12 results 2023 will be announced today, May 31 at 11 AM.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

Once results are declared, students can check their scores on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in. Students will have to enter their enrolment number or roll number to check the Odisha Board Class 12th result.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other relevant details. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The CHSE Odisha 12th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scores and keep a copy of it for further reference.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Passing Marks

All students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject and overall to pass the Odisha 12th Result 2023. Those who fail the exam will have the chance to appear for the compartmental exams to improve their scores.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for a re-evaluation process. Soon after the Odisha 12th results 2023 are announced, students who wish to have their answer sheets re-evaluated can apply for it by filling up an application through the official website. It is important to note that students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for re-evaluation. The rechecking process is likely to take place in July 2023.

top videos

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Compartment Exam

Candidates who failed to achieve the minimum passing marks in the Odisha 12th result can appear for the compartmental exams. Compartment exams are usually conducted by the board to offer another chance to students to improve and clear the subjects they couldn’t pass initially. Details on the compartment exams will be released after the declaration of Odisha Class 12th result 2023.