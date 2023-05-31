CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Declared, 84.93% Pass Science Stream, 81.12% Pass Commerce

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the class 12 science and commerce stream examinations 202 results, today, May 31. The results were announced by Odisha school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi. The Odisha Class 12 board examinations 2023 were taken by 92,950 students, comprising 90,679 regular students and 2,271 ex-regular students.

This year, in the Odisha Board 2023 results, students from the science stream have recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.93 per cent while the commerce stream pass percentage is at 81.12 per cent.

The science stream examination was passed by 78,938 students. While boys had a pass percentage of 84.28 per cent, girls had a slightly better pass percentage of 85.67 per cent.

Girls cleared the Odisha Class 12 commerce examinations with an 83.87 per cent passing rate, while boys passed with a 79.52 per cent passing rate. The commerce stream examinations were taken by 24,082 students.

In the commerce examinations, 7,410 students received first division and 4,513 students received second division. 7,492 students were placed in the third division, while 91 students were put in for the compartment exams.

In the science stream, 39,573 students received first division. The second division was awarded to 24,257 students, and the third division was secured by 14,852 students.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

The Class 12 examinations for the year 2023 were conducted from March 1 to April 5 and an estimated 3 lakh students appeared for them.

Students who took the Odisha Board 12th examinations may view their results at chseodisha.nic.in, as well as by SMS and the Digilocker app. To check the Odisha Board Class 12th result, they must input their enrolment number or roll number on the result portal.

The re-evaluation process for Odisha Board’s Class 12 Result 2023 is conducted to provide an opportunity for students to have their answer sheets reviewed for any mistakes. Interested students can apply for re-evaluation on the official website of CHSE Odisha by paying a fee of Rs 200. They can submit their applications online, and the revised marksheets will be available for viewing on the official website.

Meanwhile, the Odisha board class 10 results were announced on May 18, and 96.4 per cent of students passed the exam this year. This year, 5,85,730 students sat the HSC class 10 board examinations. The results revealed that girls outperformed boys. While 95.75 per cent of boys passed the exam, 97.05 per cent of girls cleared it. A total of 3,222 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the class 10 Odisha board exams 2023.