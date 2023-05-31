CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: How To Check HSE Plus 2 Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Odisha Board Higher Secondary Examinations 2023 for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams were administered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) from March 1 to April 5, 2023. Now that the exam evaluation process is over, a formal confirmation of the results announcement time and date has been made. The Odisha Class 12 exam result 2023 will be declared today, May 31 at 11 AM.

To check the Odisha Exam Result 2023, candidates can use the link available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in. Students must enter their Class 12 roll number in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result link on the website to view their results.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream (Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational).

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.

Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.

Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS DigiLocker

Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Navigate to the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or download the app.

Step 2: Click the ‘Register for DigiLocker’ option.

Step 3: Provide a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP that was delivered to your registered mobile phone.

Step 4: Create a username and password.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number and choose the Odisha board.

Step 6: Sign in and view your results. You can also download the result for future reference.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: Details To Check

The Odisha CHSE Result 2023 will contain certain particulars which are listed below. Students should carefully examine the details provided and inform the school administration if they find any mistakes or inaccuracies.

- Student’s name

- Roll number

- Father’s name

- Mother’s name

- Date of birth

- School name

- Subject names

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Total marks obtained

- Qualifying status

- Remarks