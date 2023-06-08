CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts Stream Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

After announcing the Class 12 Result 2023 for science and commerce streams, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is now gearing up for the arts stream results. The CHSE Class 12 arts results 2023 are to be declared on today, June 8 at 4 PM. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites of the council, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com/chse/ once they have been released.

Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled ‘CHSE Odisha - Annual Examination - 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to access a new page with the result login window.

Step 4: Provide the required login details, including your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Step 5: Complete the verification process by entering the captcha code correctly.

Step 6: To continue, click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: Your CHSE 12th Result 2023 for Arts will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result for Arts for future reference.

Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Firstly, open the SMS application on your mobile device.

Step 2: Compose a new message in the format: ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 52623.

Step 4: You will receive the CHSE 12th Result 2023 for Arts on your mobile number.

Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Register for DigiLocker’.

Step 3: Type in a valid phone number. Type the OTP that was issued to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Set your login ID and password

Step 5: Select the Odisha board and enter your Aadhar number.

Step 6: Once the Odisha board class 12 arts results are displayed, review and save them for future records

Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2023: Re-evaluation

After the Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2023 is announced, students, dissatisfied with their marks, can opt for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The re-evaluation forms will be available on the official website of the Odisha Board within 4-5 days of the result declaration. The application fee for re-evaluation is Rs 200 per subject.

Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2023: Supplementary Exams

Students who did not pass the annual exams can appear in the supplementary exams to avoid wasting a year. The registration fee for Arts subjects is Rs. 520. The official notification and application process will be available on the board’s website.