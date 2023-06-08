CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: Odisha 12th Arts Stream Marksheets Today, When & Where to Check

Read more

Other than the official websites of CHSE Odisha, the online mark sheets will also be available on DigiLocker, SANDES, and Umang app. Students must note that the online results will act as a provisional marksheet. The hard copy will be released by the board at a later date, which will act as the final one. Students will have to collect the same from their schools.

The board has already released the science and commerce result. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the class 12 science and commerce stream examinations 2023 results on May 31. Students from the science stream have recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.93 per cent while the commerce stream pass percentage is at 81.12 per cent.

Last year too, the board announced the arts stream result separately. In 2022, out of 2,13,406 students who registered for the Odisha 12th Arts exams, as many as 1,95,838 appeared and 1,71,288 managed to pass. The pass percentage stood at 82.10 per cent. In 2021 as many as 89.49 per cent of students who took exams in the arts stream had passed. The Odisha board did not conduct the 12th exams that year for any of the streams keeping in mind the safety of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was lower compared to 2021. A total of 67.56 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the arts stream in 2020 while only 65.89 per cent of students who took the exam, cleared it in 2019.