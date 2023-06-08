CHANGE LANGUAGE
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: Odisha 12th Arts Stream Marksheets Today, When & Where to Check

Live now

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: Odisha 12th Arts Stream Marksheets Today, When & Where to Check

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: The results will likely be announced around 4 PM by the state education minister, Sudam Marndi. Soon after the announcement, links to check marks have been available at the official websites -- orissaresults.nic.in, and chseodisha.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 10:12 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

CHSE Odisha 12th arts stream result likely today at orissaresults.nic.in (Representative image)

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: The Odisha Board or CHSE Odisha is expected to announce the class 12 or +2 results for the arts stream today, June 8. The results will likely be announced around 4 PM by the state education minister, Sudam Marndi. Soon after the announcement, links to check marks have been available at the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in, and chseodisha.nic.in. Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their marks. Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exam. Read More

Key Events

Jun 08, 2023 10:12 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Alternative Ways to Check Result

Other than the official websites of CHSE Odisha, the online mark sheets will also be available on DigiLocker, SANDES, and Umang app.

Jun 08, 2023 10:07 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link of CHSE Class 12 Arts results on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth, and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the result for future use.

Jun 08, 2023 10:02 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Topper List

Odisha CHSE Result 2023 toppers list will not be released by the Board. The toppers list was not released for Science and Commerce streams as well.

Jun 08, 2023 09:58 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Details on Scorecard

– Student’s name – Roll number – Father’s name – Mother’s name – Date of birth – School name – Subject names – Subject-wise marks obtained – Total marks obtained – Qualifying status – Remarks

Jun 08, 2023 09:53 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Marksheets

Odisha plus two arts result 2023 will be declared today, June 8, 2023 and the provisional marksheet will also be available today. However, the final marksheet will be available from the respective schools later. The Board will announce the dates when students can collect it from schools.

Jun 08, 2023 09:48 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Timings Changed

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 will be declared today, June 8, 2023 for the arts and vocational streams. The timing of the result has been changed. The result was scheduled to be released at 11 AM but now it will be announced at 4 PM.

Jun 08, 2023 09:43 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Supplementary Exam

Students who fail in one or two subjects in CHSE Odisha 12th arts will get the opportunity to apply for the Odisha plus 2 arts supplementary examination. The details on the same will also be announced after the announcement of results.

Jun 08, 2023 09:39 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Requirements to Check Result

To check Odisha board exam results, a student needs to use his/her board exam roll number, email id and name.

Jun 08, 2023 09:35 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Science and Commerce Pass Percentage

Science: 84.93 per cent.

Commerce: 81.12 per cent.

Jun 08, 2023 09:32 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Over 3 Lakh Students Appeared in Class 12th Exam

A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams appeared for the examinations at different centres. A total of 1,133 examination centres were set up to conduct the +2 examination in the state.

Jun 08, 2023 09:29 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the results for all the three streams was announced on the same date. The pass percentage of the science stream was 94.12 per cent. The pass percentage of the commerce stream was 89.2 per cent and the arts stream pass percentage was 82.10 per cent.

Jun 08, 2023 09:26 IST

Jun 08, 2023 09:24 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Passing Marks

In order to pass CHSE Odisha +2 Arts exam, students must secure a minimum score of 30 per cent in each subject and an overall average  of 33 per cent.

Jun 08, 2023 09:18 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Websites to Check Score

– orissaresults.nic.in

– chseodisha.nic.in

– indiaresults.com

Jun 08, 2023 09:16 IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023: Date and Time

The Odisha Board or CHSE Odisha is expected to announce the class 12 or +2 results for the arts stream today, June 8. The results will likely be announced around 4 PM by the state education minister, Sudam Marndi.

Other than the official websites of CHSE Odisha, the online mark sheets will also be available on DigiLocker, SANDES, and Umang app. Students must note that the online results will act as a provisional marksheet. The hard copy will be released by the board at a later date, which will act as the final one. Students will have to collect the same from their schools.

The board has already released the science and commerce result. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the class 12 science and commerce stream examinations 2023 results on May 31. Students from the science stream have recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.93 per cent while the commerce stream pass percentage is at 81.12 per cent.

Last year too, the board announced the arts stream result separately.  In 2022, out of 2,13,406 students who registered for the Odisha 12th Arts exams, as many as 1,95,838 appeared and 1,71,288 managed to pass. The pass percentage stood at 82.10 per cent. In 2021 as many as 89.49 per cent of students who took exams in the arts stream had passed. The Odisha board did not conduct the 12th exams that year for any of the streams keeping in mind the safety of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was lower compared to 2021. A total of 67.56 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the arts stream in 2020 while only 65.89 per cent of students who took the exam, cleared it in 2019.

