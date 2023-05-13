CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Soon, When and Where to Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 soon. As per reports, it is expected to be out today. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. The results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a Read More