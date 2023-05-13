CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICSE Board Result LIVEICSE Result 2023CBSEUP Board Result 2023MP Board Result

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
124702505

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » education-career » CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Soon, When and Where to Check

Live now

CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Soon, When and Where to Check

Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:22 IST

New Delhi, India

CISCE Results 2023: The ICSE and ISC results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. (Representative image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 soon. As per reports, it is expected to be out today. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. The results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 13, 2023 12:17 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Check on Mobile

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through SMS option. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

May 13, 2023 12:12 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: Documents Needed

To check the results, students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account as mentioned on the admit cards to check their individual score cards.

May 13, 2023 12:10 IST

CISCE Results 2023: How to Ensure Result is Error-free?

After downloading the results, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –

— Name and personal details

— School, exam centre names

— Pass / fail status

— Percentage calculation, Marks total

May 13, 2023 12:08 IST

CISCE Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.

Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.

Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2023′

Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.

May 13, 2023 12:06 IST

CISCE Results 2023: Exam Held in Two Semesters Last Year

CISCE divided the academic calendar into two parts, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus in 2022. The final result for classes 10 and 12 included term 1, term 2, and practical marks. The two-term model, however, was only a one-time measure, and CISCE returned to its old exam pattern from this year. The council had also rationalised the syllabi to ease the burden on students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 13, 2023 12:04 IST

CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Result Over The Years

2022 – 99.78% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 99.34% 2019 – 98.54% 2018 – 98.51%

May 13, 2023 12:01 IST

CISCE Results 2023: What happened in ISS Class 12 result last year?

A total of 18 students secured the top spot by scoring 99.78 per cent marks. In 2022, CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent.

May 13, 2023 11:50 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: Websites to Check

— cisce.org

— indiaresult.com

— examresult.net

— digilocker.gov.in

— Umang App

May 13, 2023 11:50 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Check Marks Without Internet?

Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile

Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your Unique ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288

Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result

May 13, 2023 11:48 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: Website Yet to be Updated

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: Website Yet to be Updated

May 13, 2023 11:44 IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Dowload

Students can check their marks at cisce.org by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

May 13, 2023 11:43 IST

CISCE Results 2023: Meet ICSE Toppers

Four students including three girls and one boy student jointly secured the first rank in the ICSE result 2022. All these students obtained 99.80% marks, each.

Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune

Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur

Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur

May 13, 2023 11:41 IST

CISCE Results 2023: What happened in ICSE Class 10 result last year?

A total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam in 2022. Of them, as many as 99.98% of students managed to pass the exams. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of girls managed to pass the exams.

May 13, 2023 11:39 IST

CISCE Results 2023: Unhappy With Marks? What to do

If students are dissatisfied with their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Result 2023, they can apply for rechecking and get their answer booklets re-evaluated.

May 13, 2023 11:31 IST

ICSE Results 2023: Details on Marksheet

– Name of the student who appeared for the examination

– Name of the school through which the student appeared for the exam.

– Name of the parents of the student.

– Marks obtained by the student in each subject.

– The grade obtained by the student.

– Status of the result – pass or fail.

May 13, 2023 11:29 IST

CISCE Results 2023: ICSE, ISC Passing Marks

To pass the 12th and 10th examinations, a student must achieve at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

May 13, 2023 11:24 IST

CISCE Results 2023 via SMS

Step 1. Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2. Type ICSE or ISC and your roll number

Step 3. Send the message to 09248082883

Step 4. You will receive an SMS with your result.

May 13, 2023 11:22 IST

ICSE, ISC Results Likely Today on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 today. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Read more

minimum of D+ grade in each subject and score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent, while those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised very good. The grading system categorises any student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.

Candidates who have not been able to secure the minimum pass marks in ISC and ICSE examination 2023 will get an opportunity to pass the test by taking the compartment exam. Candidates will be eligible to apply and appear for only one subject in the compartment exam.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can also opt for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts, which can be done online. To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official website of CISCE and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they wish to get re-evaluated. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper as noted by the council. The re-evaluation results will also be declared online on the official website of CISCE. The online application process for the compartmental exam will be made available in June this year, and the papers are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.

Latest News

More News

    TAGS