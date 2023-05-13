CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Soon, When and Where to Check

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
702/1420
|335
|201
|56
|34
|76
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|16
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
4640/5327
|2957
|1114
|395
|79
|95
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
199/199
|98
|59
|19
|7
|16
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
2713/7177
|1615
|478
|180
|53
|387
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
486/544
|236
|143
|30
|34
|43
Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:22 IST
New Delhi, India
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 soon. As per reports, it is expected to be out today. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. The results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.
Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a Read More
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through SMS option. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.
To check the results, students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account as mentioned on the admit cards to check their individual score cards.
After downloading the results, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –
— Name and personal details
— School, exam centre names
— Pass / fail status
— Percentage calculation, Marks total
Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.
Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.
Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2023′
Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.
CISCE divided the academic calendar into two parts, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus in 2022. The final result for classes 10 and 12 included term 1, term 2, and practical marks. The two-term model, however, was only a one-time measure, and CISCE returned to its old exam pattern from this year. The council had also rationalised the syllabi to ease the burden on students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2022 – 99.78% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 99.34% 2019 – 98.54% 2018 – 98.51%
A total of 18 students secured the top spot by scoring 99.78 per cent marks. In 2022, CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent.
— cisce.org
— indiaresult.com
— examresult.net
— digilocker.gov.in
— Umang App
Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile
Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your Unique ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)
Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288
Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result
Students can check their marks at cisce.org by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Four students including three girls and one boy student jointly secured the first rank in the ICSE result 2022. All these students obtained 99.80% marks, each.
Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune
Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur
Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow
Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur
A total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam in 2022. Of them, as many as 99.98% of students managed to pass the exams. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of girls managed to pass the exams.
If students are dissatisfied with their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Result 2023, they can apply for rechecking and get their answer booklets re-evaluated.
– Name of the student who appeared for the examination
– Name of the school through which the student appeared for the exam.
– Name of the parents of the student.
– Marks obtained by the student in each subject.
– The grade obtained by the student.
– Status of the result – pass or fail.
To pass the 12th and 10th examinations, a student must achieve at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.
Step 1. Open the messaging app on your mobile phone
Step 2. Type ICSE or ISC and your roll number
Step 3. Send the message to 09248082883
Step 4. You will receive an SMS with your result.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 today. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.
Candidates who have not been able to secure the minimum pass marks in ISC and ICSE examination 2023 will get an opportunity to pass the test by taking the compartment exam. Candidates will be eligible to apply and appear for only one subject in the compartment exam.
Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can also opt for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts, which can be done online. To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official website of CISCE and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they wish to get re-evaluated. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper as noted by the council. The re-evaluation results will also be declared online on the official website of CISCE. The online application process for the compartmental exam will be made available in June this year, and the papers are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.