Home » education-career » CISCE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Likely Today, Websites to Check ICSE, ISC Marksheets
1-MIN READ

CISCE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Likely Today, Websites to Check ICSE, ISC Marksheets

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their results via SMS and Digilocker (Representative Image)

Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org and results.cisce.org

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Results 2023 for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Students will be declared soon. Though there is no official announcement from the board yet, students are advised to keep a close eye on the CISCE’s official website for the latest updates as the results could be likely released today.

Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 can easily check results by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. It is important to keep all the necessary details handy beforehand to avoid any last-minute hassle.

CISCE 11th, 12th Results: Websites to Check

- cisce.org

- results.cisce.org

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their results via SMS and Digilocker.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can opt for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts, which can be done online. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has set a time limit of seven days from the date of the announcement of the class 11th, and 12th result 2023 for candidates to apply for re-evaluation.

To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official website of CISCE and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they wish to get re-evaluated. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper as noted by the council. The re-evaluation results will also be declared online on the official website by CISCE.

    Candidates who have not been able to secure the minimum pass marks in the examination will get an opportunity to pass the test by taking the compartment exam. Candidates will be eligible to apply and appear for only one subject in the compartment exam.

    The online application process for the compartmental exam will be made available in June this year, and the papers are tentatively scheduled to be held in July. After the completion of the examination, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the compartment exam results a month later, as per reports.

