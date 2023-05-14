CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: Check Minimum Passing Marks

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) Class 12 results 2023 will be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) today at 3 PM. Students who are eagerly awaiting their results can check them on the official website of CISCE, i.e., cisce.org or results.cisce.org, once they are announced.

Students must receive a minimum of a D+ grade in every subject and at least 33 per cent of the total marks in order to pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams. To pass the ISC Class 10 examination, a student must achieve at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent, while those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised as very good. The grading system categorises any student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.

CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: To check the class 10 or 12 results 2023, go to the official website of CISCE - results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link and select either ICSE or ISC from the dropdown box.

Step 3:Enter the required information, including the course code, candidate ID, and index number.

Step 4: Verify the captcha displayed on the screen and click on the “Submit" button to view your results.

Step 5: Once your class 10 or 12 results are displayed, download and print a copy of it for future records.

CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: How to Receive via SMS

Step 1: Type “ISC" for “ICSE” followed by a space and your unique ID.

Step 2: Send the message to the number 09248082883.

Step 3: Wait for the result to be delivered to the same number from which the message was sent.

Step 4: Check your results via the received SMS.

If a student fails to achieve the minimum score in any one subject, they will have to appear for compartment examinations. To be eligible for these exams, the candidate must have passed the ISC/ ICSE examination in English or two additional subjects. This provision allows students to reappear for the failed subject and clear their exams without repeating the entire academic year.