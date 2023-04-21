CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: ICSE, ISC Results Likely to be Announced in May

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 next month. To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

According to the CISCE, the board exams for ICSE 10th 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the ISC 12th 2023 exams were held between February 13 and March 31. The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would be likely declared in May 2023.

The exact date for the release of the ICSE 10th Result 2023 has not been announced by the board yet, but it is expected to be released in May 2023. Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023. Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.

ICSE Class 10th Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at www.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, you need to select the course code as ICSE and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.

Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result" to download a copy of their mark sheet.

If one wishes to receive the results on their mobile phones, they can send an SMS with the text “ICSE UniqueID" to 9248082883.

The CISCE has successfully conducted the ISC Class 12 Examinations 2023 with the English language paper being the first and the environmental science paper being the last. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CISCE split the ISC Exam into two semesters in 2022 and students got their results based on their performance in both semesters on July 24. However, for the academic year 2022-23, the ISC Result 2023 will be announced in May 2023 itself.

ISC Class 12th Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: First, visit the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org

Step 2: Next, select the Course Code as ISC from the dropdown menu and enter your ISC Candidate UID and Index Number.

Step 3: Click on the “Get Result" button to view your results.

Step 4: Your ISC Results 2023 will be displayed immediately.

Step 5: To download a copy of your ISC Results 2023, click on the “Print ISC Result" option.

You can also get your ISC Results 2023 on your mobile phone by sending an SMS with your ISC UniqueID to 9248082883.

