CISCE Class 10 Result 2023: West Bengal's Sambit Mukherjee Secures Rank 1 in ICSE

Sambit Mukherjee of St Xavier’s School, Bardhaman has bagged the first rank in the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE or class 10 result 2023. A resident of the Parkas road area of Burdwan City, West Bengal, Sambit has scored 499 out of a total of 500 marks.

“I didn’t sit with books all day, and normally studied for around 7-8 hours a day. But during the exam only, I studied for 10-12 hours. I never took studying as stress but instead took it as fun,” Sambit told News18.com. He wants to become a software engineer in the future. Apart from studies, Sambit likes playing the guitar, painting, and chess. He himself used to play chess with his tab on the online platform if he did not find anyone, he said.

While Sambit’s father is a chemical scientist, his mother Sutapa Mukherjee is a teacher at Debipur Station Girls High School. Sambit’s family is naturally happy with the news of this great result. Hi’s father said, “I knew that Sambit would get good results. He would get very good results but I didn’t expect to be the first in All India.” He also added that Sambit used to play chess more than studies. He also loves watching cricket, his favourite food is Biryani.

Besides studying in school, he used to study under seven additional coaching teachers. He used to study in batches. All of Sambit’s teachers, friends, and family are happy with this success.

A student of the school has become the first in the country. School Principal Father Maria Savariappan SJ is happy with this news. He said, “Sambit Mukherjee has ranked first in the country. We are very happy. He got 99.8 percent marks. Besides, two more students Anish Dutta and Aritra Bose secured 99.2 percent marks and jointly stood fourth in the country. The real reason for their success was that all of them attended regular schools. Besides, he followed school studies with attention.”