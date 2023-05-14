CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the 2023 results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 at 3 PM today. The council conducted the board exams for ISC between February 13 and March 31. On the other hand, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 29.

Students can download and view the CISCE results from the official website- cisce.org. Additionally, they can also obtain their mark sheet, passing certificate, and other important documents via DigiLocker. Meanwhile, schools can access the Careers portal of the council using their registration ID and password to verify the CISCE 2023 results.

CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official results portal: results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to view the CISCE board ICSE/ ISC results 2023.

Step 4: Alternatively, choose the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a printed copy of the online ISC or ICSE result.

CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: How To Check via SMS

Step 1: Open your mobile SMS app and type ISC or ICSE.

Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883.

Step 3: The student will receive their ICSE/ ISC Class 10 and 12 results as a text message.

CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: How To Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app or open the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Register for this Digilocker app.

Step 3: Sign in to the application when the results are out.

Step 4: Find and select the ISC or ICSE Result option.

Step 5: Next, click the link for ISC / ICSE Result 2023.

Step 6: Type in your Aadhaar card number and press the submit option.

Step 7: A screen display of the scorecard will appear.

The distribution of student mark sheets is typically carried out within the school premises by the school authorities. However, CISCE offers the option to access soft copies of ISC 2023 results for Class 12 via Digilocker. These digital versions of mark sheets hold the same value as the physical copies.

The ISC Class 12 Examinations 2023, organized by CISCE, concluded with the English language paper being the first and the environmental science paper being the final one.