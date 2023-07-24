CISCE Hosts School Leadership Training Programme In Kolkata

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is collaborating with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore to host the “School Leadership Training Programme" in Kolkata starting today. This initiative strives to provide principals, headmasters, and headmistresses with the instructional expertise that they require in order to manage their schools with productiveness and vision.

The training event, which is slated to run from July 24 to July 28, at the CISCE East Zone Office in Kolkata, will provide a forum for participating school leaders and educational professionals from NIE International to have meaningful conversations about a variety of educational topics. With a focus on comprehending the implications of the NEP 2020, the event will share global and developing trends in education and their influence on curricula and school systems.

CISCE underlines its proactive attitude to advancing educational excellence and adopting important educational changes specified in the NEP 2020 by conducting both the “School Leadership Training Programme" and the Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy(FLN). These programmes empower educational leaders, improve teaching abilities, and greatly progress the Indian educational system, all thanks to CISCE. The Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy had previously been hosted at CISCE in May of this year.

The partnership with NIE International was acknowledged with excitement by Mr. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, who also emphasised the potential revolutionary effect it might have on educational leaders. “The collaboration with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore, marks a commendable initiative that promises not only quality training but also a transformative impact on educational leaders. By incorporating insights from global educational trends, this partnership is poised to bring positive change to school leadership," Arathoon added.

Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, will attend the “School Leadership Training Programme" as the Chief Guest, joining a distinguished list of other guests. In addition to other CISCE executives, Dr. G. Immanuel, the organisation’s chairman, will be attending the session along with Executive Committee members S. Jawahar and Stephen DaCosta.