CISCE Class 10 And 12 Result 2023: Previous Year's Pass Percentage, Steps To Get Scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 result and the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) Class 12 results 2023 today, at 3 PM. The results can be checked on the board’s official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. To view the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, students will need to enter their index number, unique id (UID), and captcha code. The result will include the student’s marks and other details. Additionally, the ICSE and ISC board results will be available via SMS as well.

CISCE Class 10th and 12th: Previous year’s pass percentage:

During the previous year’s ICSE board exams, 2,31,063 students took the exam, and the pass rate was 99.97 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 99.98 per cent and for boys, it was 99.97 per cent. Four students, three girls and one boy shared first place by scoring 99.80 per cent

In 2022, CISCE recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams for class 12. Girls outperformed boys in the ISc exam, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent. With a total score of 99.78 per cent, 18 students took first place.

CISCE Class 10th and 12th: How To Check Scorecard

1. Go to CISCE’s official website at cisce.org.

2. Click on the ‘Results 2023’ button located at the right upper corner and choose the class 10 or class 12 result website.

3. This will take you to your respective ICSE, ISC result 2023 window.

4. Enter the required details such as the index number, UID, and captcha code in the given fields.

5. Click on the ‘show result’ button to view the CISCE Class 10th and 12th results.

6. Finally, take a printout of the CISCE Board result 2023 for future records.

CISCE Class 10th and 12th: Answersheet Re-evaluation

If students are dissatisfied with their ICSE or ISC results 2023, they can get their answer booklets re-evaluated.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. Click on ‘Services’ at the top of the website.

3. Click on ‘Click here for Apply Recheck’.

4. A new window will open. Students need to read all the instructions carefully and select the register option.

5. A new page will open, where students must log in using their email address and password.

6. Enter the necessary details in the given fields and apply for rechecking.