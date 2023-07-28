CISCE's National Pre- Subroto Cup U-17 Won By Don Bosco Sr. Sec School

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) hosted the final match of the National Pre- Subroto Cup 2023 for U-17 Boys. The Don Bosco Sr. Sec School won the finals with a score of 1-0 and against St. Joseph’s Boys High School. The final match took place on Thursday, 27th July 2023 at the All India Football Federation’s National Center of Excellence located in Kolkata.

The winning team received a cash price of INR 50,000 while the runner-up was awarded INR 25,000. The CISCE National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 football tournament, held from 23rd to 27th July 2023, witnessed participation from 11 schools representing various regions of India. Last year, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School won the championship after scoring a 3:2 victory over Greenwood International in the finals of the CISCE U-17 Pre- Subroto Football Cup.

The Pre- Subroto tournament was conducted from 21 June to 28 June 2022 at the Karnataka State Football Association Stadium. St Joseph’s Boys’ High School was also the hosts of the CISCE Regional Pre-Subroto Cup (U-17) Football Tournament 2022. Mr. Aloke Mukherjee, a former Indian international footballer remained the Chief Guest while Mr Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, as the Guest of Honour.

Talking to press after the match, Mr. Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participating schools, players, coaches, and supporters for making this tournament a resounding success. The CISCE remains committed to promoting sports among the youth, encouraging the holistic development of students through athletic pursuits.”

About Subroto Cup

An elite inter-school football competition called the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament is conducted every year in New Delhi, India. The tournament, which first took place in 1960, bears the name of the first Indian Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee. One of the most prestigious school-level football championships, this tournament is special in that it attracts champion school teams from all states and international nations.