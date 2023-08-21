Classes With News18: Exploring Forms of Market, Pricing Dynamics and Equilibrium

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom

Markets have a significant impact on how commodities and services are traded between buyers and sellers in the domain of world economics. The dynamics of these interactions are shaped by various market structures each with its own set of features and influence on price setting. These market structures are critical in influencing business practices, shaping pricing, and eventually determining customer choices. When supply and demand are balanced, markets attempt to achieve a certain level of price equilibrium. However, variables other than price can throw off that equilibrium, such as income, expectations, technology, manufacturing costs, and the number of consumers and sellers participating.

Hence, let’s delve into the exciting world of economics to understand the forms of markets and how prices are determined within them in this week’s Classes With News18.

1. Perfect Competition Market: Where Many Compete

Perfect competition is equivalent to an idealistic market environment in which there are multiple consumers and vendors engaging in the sale of similar commodities. In such a situation, no single entity has the ability to affect market prices. Each entity is a price taker, which means that the market price is decided by the cumulative dynamic between supply and demand.

The agricultural industry is a great example of a market that is perfectly competitive, where farmers produce identical commodities and the prevailing market price applies to everyone. The equilibrium price is governed by the forces of demand and supply, guaranteeing that no business may stray from it without losing consumers.

2. Monopoly Market: The Power of One

A monopoly is a market arrangement that is controlled by a single seller or producer, in contrast to perfect competition. The price and supply of the product are significantly within the monopoly firm’s control in this case. Since they are the only providers of the commodity or service, they can regulate the price at which goods are sold to maximise their profits.

The Indian Railways, which is the sole operator of rail travel across the country, is a classic example of a monopoly market in India. The railroads are controlled and operated by the government of India, with no other private players. Another example of a monopoly is Microsoft’s position in the operating system industry in the late 1990s when it had a stronghold on the Windows operating system.

3. Oligopoly Market: Few Players, Big Impact

An oligopoly market is characterised by a limited number of firms dominating the market, striking a balance between perfect competition and monopoly. These firms are interdependent, which means that every choice taken by one firm has an immediate impact on the others. Oligopolistic marketplaces frequently witness severe rivalry and smart measures to obtain an advantage, such as price schemes and product diversification.

With major firms like Apple, Samsung, and Google, the smartphone market serves as a good illustration of an oligopolistic market. Oligopolistic markets are characterised by strategic pricing. Firms actively watch each other’s operations and prices are adjusted appropriately.

4. Monopolistic Competition: Differentiation Matters

The monopolistic competition market consists of a large number of enterprises selling similar but distinct products. Due to the apparent disparities in each firm’s services, each has a limited amount of power on the market pricing. Advertising and branding are important in monopolistic competition because businesses want to build a distinct identity for their products.

Monopolistic competition is evident in the fast-food business, where companies such as McDonald’s and Burger King provide diverse menus. Firms in a monopolistic market entail a tug-of-war between product differentiation and price competitiveness. Firms establish pricing depending on their products’ perceived distinctiveness and consumer preferences.

Price determination

Commodity prices in all of these marketplaces are determined by a careful balance of supply and demand. When supply and demand intersect, an equilibrium price is established, which is the price at which the quantity supplied equals the quantity demanded. The market automatically settles at this equilibrium price, and firms base their pricing decisions on it.

