Classes With News18: French Revolution and the Crucial Events that Shaped Modern Europe

The French Revolution was a period of social and political upheaval that occurred in France from 1789 to 1799. This revolution had a profound impact on the course of modern history, and it is widely considered one of the most paramount events in Europe. The French Revolution was a turning point in European history and marked the end of the Old Regime and the beginning of a new era of political thought and social reform that influenced the rest of the world. It also had a significant impact on the arts, literature, and culture of the time.

In this week’s class with News18, we are discussing the French Revolution and the three most important events that shaped it.

The French Revolution began in 1789 with the meeting of the Estates-General, a legislative body made up of representatives from the three estates: the clergy, the nobility, and the commoners. The commoners, who made up the vast majority of the population, demanded more representation and greater political power. When their demands were rejected by the other two estates, they formed the National Assembly and vowed to write a new constitution for France.

The Storming of the Bastille

The Storming of the Bastille marked the beginning of the French Revolution and is widely regarded as the most crucial event of the time. The storming took place on July 14, 1789, when a group of Parisians stormed the Bastille prison, which was a symbol of the French monarchy’s power. The Bastille was also known to house political prisoners, and its fall was seen as a victory for the people against the oppressive regime.

The Storming of the Bastille inspired people all over France to join the revolution and overthrow the monarchy. The fall of the Bastille also led to the formation of the National Assembly, which drafted the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen, a document that established the basic principles of democracy and human rights.

The Reign of Terror

The Reign of Terror was a period of extreme violence and political repression that occurred during the French Revolution. It began in 1793 when the Committee of Public Safety, led by Maximilien Robespierre, gained control of the government and lasted a whole year. Robespierre led the Jacobin club, whose membership was largely composed of people from the less affluent segments of society. However, his government implemented regulations that resulted in the rationing of food, and policies of severe control that were rigorously enforced leading even his followers to call for moderation. The Reign of Terror was characterised by mass executions of those suspected of opposing the revolution. It is estimated that over 16,000 people were executed during this period.

The Reign of Terror was an important event because it demonstrated the radicalisation of the French Revolution. It showed how the ideals of the revolution could be corrupted by those who sought to use violence to achieve their goals. The Reign of Terror also led to the downfall of Robespierre and the end of the radical phase of the revolution.

The Rise of Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte was a military general who rose to power during the French Revolution. He became a hero of the revolution by leading successful military campaigns that expanded French territory and defeated its enemies. In 1799, he seized power in a coup and established himself as the First Consul of France. He eventually crowned himself the emperor of France in 1804.

Napoleon’s rise to power was a critical event because it marked the end of the radical phase and brought stability and prosperity to France after years of turmoil. He also introduced a series of reforms, including the Napoleonic Code. The Napoleonic Code, also known as the French Civil Code, established a uniform legal system throughout France, replacing the patchwork of laws that had existed before the Revolution. It codified civil law, including property rights, contracts, and family law, and introduced many new legal principles, such as the notion of equality before the law.

However, Napoleon’s rule was also marked by a series of costly wars that ultimately led to his downfall. His invasion of Russia in 1812 was a disastrous defeat that weakened his hold on power. In 1815, he was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo and exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died six years later.

In conclusion, the French Revolution was a defining moment in European history, characterised by a series of significant events that carved the course of modern history and its legacy can still be seen in modern political and social structures.

