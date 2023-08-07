Classes With News18: Unlock the Power of Expression With Direct and Indirect Speech

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom

Our ability to express our thoughts, ideas, and emotions through language makes it a powerful instrument. Grammar is a fundamental component of every language, and it is especially important in English for efficient communication. It provides a set of norms and procedures to assist speakers and writers in accurately and clearly communicating their views.

When we recall a discussion or repeat what someone else has said, we utilise two types of communication: direct speech and indirect speech. Understanding these fundamental grammar concepts is critical for efficient communication and crystal-clear expression. In this week’s class with News18, we will discuss the ideas of Direct and Indirect Speech, and how they vary, and offer examples to assist students in better understanding these concepts.

What is Direct Speech?

Direct speech, often referred to as quoted speech, is a style of expression in which we straight away replicate another person’s remarks. Direct speech is frequently introduced with a capital letter in written form, and it tends to be enclosed by quotation marks.

For Example:

He said, “I like ice cream."

She exclaimed, “I won the competition!"

What is Indirect Speech?

When describing or summarising another person’s comments without using their exact words, it is known as indirect speech and is also referred to as reported speech. When speaking in an indirect manner, we do not use quotation marks around the words that are being spoken. Instead, reporting verbs like “said," “told," “asked," etc. are typically used to start sentences. While switching from direct to indirect speech, the tense and pronouns may also shift. For instance:

Direct: “I am happy," she said.

Indirect: She said that she was happy.

Direct: “Will you come to the party?" he asked.

Indirect: He asked if I would come to the party.

In the aforementioned direct statements, the reporter uses the speaker’s own words to communicate the comment made by a certain individual to a different person. However, through indirect remarks, the reporter aims to tell the narrative in his or her own terms to a different person or group of people. Since the meaning of the remarks is the same in both circumstances, both direct and indirect speeches are two distinct ways of conveying them.

Converting Direct Speech to Indirect Speech:

Multiple alterations must be made while switching from direct to indirect speech. Let’s go over the procedure step by step:

Determine the reporting verb (said, told, requested, etc.) that will be used to start the indirect speech.

Change Pronouns: Firstly, the pronouns should be changed based on the topic of the reporting clause. For instance, “I" becomes “he/she," “we" becomes “they," and so on.

Modify Verb Tense: Change the verb tense to reflect the context of the reported sentence.

Remove Quotation Marks: Since quotation marks are not used in indirect speech, they should be removed from the reported speech.

Reposition Punctuation: In indirect speech, punctuation such as commas, question marks, and exclamation marks are put outside the reported speech.

Direct and indirect speech are important grammatical components that help us communicate information effectively and efficiently. Students can improve their language abilities and become better communicators by knowing the major differences and practising the conversion of direct speech to indirect speech.

Mastering these ideas will surely improve students’ language ability and raise their confidence in expressing themselves effectively and concisely, whether in written tasks, presentations, or informal interactions. So, practice consistently, and you’ll find yourself becoming competent in the English language.

To learn about other topics taught in school, explained by News18, here is a list of other Classes With News18: Queries Related to Chapters on Elections | Sex Versus Gender | Cryptocurrencies | Economy & Banks | How to Become President of India | Post Independence Struggle | How India Adopted Its Flag | Formation of States & United India | Tipu Sultan | Indian Teachers Day Different from Rest of the World |Queen Elizabeth & Colonialism | Chandrayaan 3 | Article 370 |