CLAT 2024: Consortium Of National Law Universities Reduces Questions To 120; Reveals Format

The Consortium Of National Law Universities has revealed the syllabus and format for CLAT 2024. In the next academic session, the number of questions are reduced from earlier 150 to now 120. The governing body held a meeting on May 20, 2023 to make Common Law Admission Test more student friendly and an accessible examination. The decision will be implemented in the academic year 2024- 2025.

Candidates will have two hours to complete the entrance examination which will be divided into five sections. The five sections will include English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. These changes are a part of Undergraduate CLAT 2024 examination. The pattern and format for Post Graduate CLAT 2024 is still same. Further, the Consortium of NLUs will strive to make every effort to assist candidates in preparing for CLAT 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the official date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. According to the latest updates, the CLAT 2024 will be held on December 3. The date was confirmed in the Executive Committee and Governing Body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities in Bhopal, an official notice reveals. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Bachelor of Legislative Law (Ll.B) and Master of Laws (Ll.M) courses that start in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024.

For the undergraduate programme, students who have passed/cleared their Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC and ST categories) can apply for admission to law courses in 22 NLUs. For postgraduate courses, a candidate should have completed an undergraduate degree in law (either 3-year or 5-year LLB course) with at least 50 per cent aggregate scores can appear for the exam. While for SC and ST candidates, it is 45 per cent.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) across India. The entrance test is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, including representative universities. CLAT scores are also used for recruitment purpose in many reputed organisations.