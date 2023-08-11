CLAT 2024: GNLU Adds Domicile Reservation Category

The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a notice regarding the inclusion of the domicile reservation category at Gandhinagar National Law University (GNLU), Silvassa campus, for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The online registration process for CLAT 2024 is underway and students aiming for admission to 22 NLUs and various other participating universities can apply.

Candidates can submit their CLAT 2024 application forms by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in until November 3. According to the official date sheet, the CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled on December 3 in offline mode.

“For the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD) are eligible for consideration in this reservation category,” read the official notice. Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities has urged eligible candidates to update their details on the CLAT portal.

The Consortium has provided step-by-step directions for candidates who have chosen Gandhinagar National Law University, Silvassa to amend their reservation category. They also recommended students visit GNLU’s official website to get the most recent information brochure.

CLAT 2024: How to Update Reservation Category

Candidates can update their reservation category by following the given steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Login’ link and then log in to the CLAT candidate account.

Step 3: Click on the edit application option.

Step 4: Then go to the reservation section under GNLU, Silvassa.

Step 5: (To the question) Are you a resident of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu? Click on ‘Yes’.

Step 5: Select the reservation category you want from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and click the submit button to save the changes.

The Common Law Admission Test 2024 is set to witness notable changes in its format. The examination duration has been set at two hours, and for undergraduate candidates, the number of questions will be reduced from 150 to 120 in CLAT 2024.