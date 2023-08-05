CLAT 2024 Sample Question Papers To Release Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is all set to release the sample question papers today, August 5. Candidates who registered for the CLAT 2024 exam can download the sample question papers from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in from 5 pm. These sample question papers are invaluable tools to enhance preparation and ensure you are fully equipped for the actual test. One can use these questions papers to quickly revise a large syllabus.

Candidates can view the sample question papers by logging into the consortium’s official portal with their registration login ID and password. Those who take the sample exam will receive their results right away. It should be noted that the CLAT sample questions can be attempted as many times as the candidate desires.

According to the schedule, the CLAT 2024 exam will be held on December 3, 2023, in offline mode. Meanwhile, applicants have time till November 3, 2023, to register for CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2024: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link at the bottom of the log-in window.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves first.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked, upload all the images and submit the form.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 is set to witness notable changes in its format, making it more student-friendly and accessible. The governing body convened on May 20 to deliberate on ways to improve the examination process. As a result, CLAT 2024 for Undergraduate aspirants will feature a reduced number of questions, decreasing from 150 to 120. Additionally, the exam duration has been set at two hours, allowing candidates ample time to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

Students will have two hours to complete the entrance test, which is divided into five components. The five components are Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, English Language, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. These changes are part of the Undergraduate CLAT 2024 examination. While the pattern and format for Postgraduate CLAT 2024 will remain the same.

The CLAT 2024 is for candidates seeking admissions to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating universities beginning in the academic session 2024-2025.