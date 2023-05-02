CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » CM Kejriwal Meets Student of Delhi Govt School Who Bagged Perfect 100 Score in JEE-Main
1-MIN READ

CM Kejriwal Meets Student of Delhi Govt School Who Bagged Perfect 100 Score in JEE-Main

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 13:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Asteek told the CM that he would take computer science in IIT (Representative Image)

Asteek told the CM that he would take computer science in IIT (Representative Image)

During the meeting, he presented Asteek with the book ”Becoming Babasaheb Ambedkar” and congratulated him on his remarkable achievement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met Asteek Narayan, a student of a Delhi government school who scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

During the meeting, he presented Asteek with the book ”Becoming Babasaheb Ambedkar” and congratulated him on his remarkable achievement.

Kejriwal said Asteek’s parents would be very proud of his success, and the Delhi government is also very proud of him. He added that such progress was the dream of Babasaheb and Sardar Bhagat Singh, and the government is only trying to fulfil their dreams.

He also praised the efforts of teachers in Delhi government schools, saying they are doing a great job.

”They show interest in teaching every child with full dedication, and we are proud of them,” he said. ”Asteek’s success is a testament to the efforts of the Delhi government’s education system, which aims to provide quality education to all children, irrespective of their backgrounds,” he added.

Asteek is a student of Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Radheshyam Park, East Delhi. During the meeting, Education Minister Atishi, Education Director Himanshu Gupta, Principal of Asteek Narayan’s school and his Physics teacher were also present.

Asteek said he wants to ”clear the UPSC exam”. Asteek told the CM that he would take computer science in IIT. The chief minister also interacted with Asteek’s brother.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. JEE Main 2023
  2. JEE Main
  3. Education News
first published:May 02, 2023, 13:04 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 13:04 IST