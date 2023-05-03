MP CM Shivraj Singh Promise To Pay College Fees Of Girls Under Ladli Laxmi Scheme

On completing 16 years of his flagship scheme, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to pay the colleges fees of girls. Speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM said state government will deposit the fees of girls studying in higher education institutions including engineering, law, IIT and medical college. To quote the Shivraj Singh Chouhan “We have decided that under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, fees for engineering, law, IIT and medical colleges will not be paid by parents, but by Shivraj ‘mama’."

हम एक फैसला कर रहे हैं कि लाड़ली लक्ष्मी योजना के तहत अब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, लॉ कॉलेज, आईआईटी एवं मेडिकल कॉलेज की फीस मम्मी-पापा नहीं, बल्कि शिवराज मामा भरवाएगा… pic.twitter.com/aqEzpwPOFo— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced while addressing Ladli Laxmi Utsav at his residence. The Chief Minister called himself ‘mama’ of the female students from his state. He further focused to celebrate Ladli Lakshmi Utsav in every city and panchayat of Madhya Pradesh from May 9 to 15. Under this Utsav, the state government will organise various competitions, programmes and health check-ups .

Following his announcement, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged everyone that there should be no second-rate treatment towards daughters and sons. And every daughters should be considered equal said CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the Ladli Laxmi Yojana on November 2, 2022. The state government provided an assistance of Rs 1 crore 85 lakh to 1477 Ladli Laxmi girls from Ravindra Bhawan Bhopal for their higher education. On the launching, the CM said he prepared the programme after taking office as Chief Minister in 2005. Since the scheme’s debut in 2007, more than 43 lakh Ladli Laxmi are associated with family members.

Additional Chief Secretary for Women and Child Development, the Ladli Laxmi Yojana will provide a daughter with financial support of Rs 25,000 once she graduates from high school. The State Government has also created “Ek Park Ladli Laxmi Beti Ke Naam" in each district. The Ladli Laxmi Yojana is associated with education. To assist Ladli Laxmi’s with college admission, the Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 has been launched.

Read all the Latest Education News here