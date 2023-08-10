CMA Foundation, Inter, Final December 2023 Registration Extends Till August 17

The Certified Management Accountant (CMA) foundation, intermediate, and final course registration deadline has been extended by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). The Institute has extended the application form till August 17 for the December 2023 session. On the official website, icmai.in, eligible applicants can complete the CMA foundation, inter, final application form.

The Institute also announced that the deadline for students already enrolled in the courses to pay the second installment has been extended to August 17. Candidates must have cleared Class 10 or Class 12 or have taken a Class 12 or comparable examination in order to qualify for the CMA Foundation. CMA Intermediate is open to those who have earned a bachelor’s degree and successfully completed the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India’s intermediate course.

ICMAI 2023: Fee Structure

CMA Foundation: Rs 6000

CMA Intermediate: Rs 23,100

CMA Final: Rs 25,000

While a CMA Inter qualification is a need for CMA Final eligibility. The Institute had previously stated that the CMA examinations for 2023 under the new syllabus would start in the June term and go through December 2023. Candidates must pay Rs 250 to switch from the old to the new syllabus. Students who successfully completed the Common Admission Test (CAT) are excluded from taking the Business Laws and Ethics (BLE) paper under the new syllabus, according to ICMAI. The CAT course part I graduates are also eligible for the exemption.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results of the CMA foundation exams of June 2023 soon. CMA Padmanabhan H Pappaniob informed the candidates that those who have appeared for the CMA Foundation June 2023 examinations will be able to check their results before 10th August as per their requests. The candidates can check their results on ICMAI’s official website, icmai.in.

The CMA foundation June 2023 exam was conducted on July 16 in two shifts. There were 4 papers on subjects- fundamentals of laws and ethics, fundamentals of business mathematics and statistics, fundamentals of accounting, and fundamentals of economics and management. The institute conducted two papers in the first session in the morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and the next two papers were conducted in the second session (2 PM to 4 PM).