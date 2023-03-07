CMAT 2023 Deadline Extended Till March 13, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Common Management Admissions Test (CMAT) 2023. As per the official notification dated March 6, candidates can now apply for CMAT 2023 till March 13 on the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in. The deadline for submitting the application form, which was earlier set for March 6, has been extended till March 13 up to 5 pm.

The last date for payment of the application fee has also been extended from March 6 to March 13 till 11:50 pm. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application form can avail of the correction window facility between March 14 and 16 to make any changes or modifications. Candidates who wish to apply for the CMAT 2023 exam can follow these steps to register on the official website.

CMAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit cmat.nta.nic.in, the official website for CMAT 2023 registration.

Step 2: Click on the link for CMAT 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees, if applicable, and submit the form.

Step 6: After submitting the form, review the details provided and make any necessary corrections during the correction window from March 14 to 16.

Step 7: Download and print the form for future reference.

Applicants can make any corrections to the form through the online correction window only. The notice states that candidates can do so online “through the Correction Window at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/, during the period when the correction/editing window is made available."

CMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to management courses in affiliated institutions of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This is a three-hour computer-based online test that evaluates candidates’ ability across various segments like quantitative techniques, logical reasoning, general awareness, language comprehension, and innovation and entrepreneurship. It enables institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to management programs.

