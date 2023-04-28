CMAT 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Issued at cmat.nta.nic.in, How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance intimation slip for allotment of exam city for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download the slip from the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. To access it, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the official portal. Students are also advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on it.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CMAT – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CMAT – 2023 shall be issued later,” read the notification.

According to the official schedule, the Common Management Admission Test will be conducted on Thursday, May 4. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9.00 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The admission test will be conducted in different centers located across the country.

NTA CMAT 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the NTA CMAT’s official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CMAT 2023 City Intimation” link on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details (Application Number and Date of Birth). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The NTA CMAT Examination City Slip 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the information carefully and download the slip.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the CMAT City Slip for future reference or use.

Candidates who face difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip can contact the department. The Common Management Admission Test will be held for a total duration of three hours. The exam will consist of 100 questions and will be for a total of 400 marks. The medium of the CMAT question paper will be English.

