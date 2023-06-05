CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key Released at cmat.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The final answer key of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the final answer key for both shifts from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT 2023 provisional answer key was issued on May 12 and the deadline to raise objections was till May 14. The Common Management Admission Test result was announced on June 1.

The final answer key consists of the question ID and the correct option beside it. The questions which have been dropped have also been included on the list. As per the schedule, the exam was conducted on Thursday, May 4 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 75,209 students had registered for the admission test while 58,035 had appeared for the examination this year.

CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key: Steps to Download

Candidates, who want to access the final answer key, can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to NTA CMAT’s official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the final answer key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the CMAT final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, download, and save the CMAT 2023 final answer key.

top videos

In CMAT, each question is assigned a weightage of four marks. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response provided. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score as a negative marking. Unanswered or unattempted questions will not be awarded any marks.

The Common Management Admission Test is conducted for students seeking admission to Management Programme(s) in AICTE-affiliated colleges in India. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), up until 2018, was in charge of administering the CMAT exam. Since 2019, NTA has been conducting this test. All AICTE-Approved Institutions, Constituent Colleges, University Departments, and Affiliated Colleges recognise the CMAT score across the country.