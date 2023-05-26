CMAT 2023 Result to be Out Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to declare the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance test can soon check and download their CMAT 2023 results from the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will need to enter their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin on the login window. The exam was conducted by the NTA on May 4, this year.

The final merit list of CMAT 2023 will be released on the main site based on the cumulative performance of candidates. The scorecard will mention details such as All India Rank (AIR), total scores, and sectional marks secured. Based on the CMAT result 2023, candidates will be called for further admission rounds of the selection process at MBA colleges.

CMAT 2023 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

If you have appeared for the CMAT 2023 exam and are eagerly waiting for your result, follow these simple steps to download your scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open, prompting you to enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth, and security pin. After entering the details, click on the “Submit" option.

Step 4: The NTA CMAT 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully check your MBA entrance test result and ensure its accuracy.

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future reference.

Step 7: For your convenience, it is recommended to take a printout of the CMAT result for further use and documentation.

It is important to note that the CMAT selection process will start soon after the NTA CMAT results 2023 are declared. Additionally, the institutes accepting CMAT scores will be conducting the first round of group discussions. Students who qualify for the first round of the admission process will be called for a personal interview or written ability test or can be both. There are a few MBA colleges that will also notify candidates via email id or phone number upon clearing the rounds.

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the CMAT entrance exam for aspiring candidates seeking admission to management programmes in colleges affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This prestigious exam serves as a crucial gateway for candidates vying for seats in esteemed institutions that accept CMAT scores. In the current year, approximately 50,000 candidates participated in the MBA entrance test.