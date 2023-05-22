COHSEM Manipur Board Declares Class 12th Results At manresults.nic.in; How To Check

The Manipur’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) has announced the class 12th results today, May 22. Students can check their results at the official websites – cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Among the students who appeared for the Manipur class 12th board examination, the highest number was from the science stream, with 24,513 students followed by humanities with 11,391 students and then commerce with 813 students.

COHSEM Manipur Board Class 12th: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Manipur Education Board manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link of Manipur Board 12th result 2023. Select the link

Step 3: Enter roll number mentioned on the hall ticket and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: Manipur HSE result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot of the same for future references.

As reported by local media, Pushpa Naorem from humanities has secured the highest marks from the states followed by Chungkham Damayenti and Tulshipriya Athokpam. In the science stream, Ria Thokchom with 491 marks followed by Kelina Chungkham and Patricia Kshetri. While in the commerce background, Rajbrinda Naorem secured the first position in the state followed by Einstein Ningombam and Waribam Debraj Singh.

This time, the board examinations for Class 12 started on February 23 and ended on April 1 of 2023. The COHSEM HSE exam was administered between 10 and 1 pm. The practical exams were conducted from April 1 through April 20. There were 120 exam centres where the tests were given. On June 6, 2022, COHSEM released the Class 12 results.

Over 90.09 percent of students passed the exam in its entirety. A total of 28,166 people showed up for the exams, and 25,374 people passed them. There were 13,881 female candidates overall, and 14,285 male candidates. The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the examinations from being held in 2021, and the results were announced using alternative evaluation criteria. The pass rate for 2019 was 67.04 percent. The pass rate for males and females was 67% and 66%, respectively.