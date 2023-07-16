COMEDK 2023 Mock Allotment Result Released, Revise Choice Filling Form By 3 PM Today At comedk.org

The mock allotment result for COMEDK counselling round 1 for 2023 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. The COMEDK mock allotment results for the engineering course are available on the official website, comedk.org. The option filling form allows candidates whose names are on the allocation list to modify or revise their choices until 3 PM today.

On July 18, 2023, at 2 PM, the results of the COMEDK round 1 seat allocation in the first round will be released. Round 1 decision-making/confirmation of choice on assigned seat and fee payment online has been scheduled from 2 PM on July 18, until 4 PM on July 20.

Candidates are required to use approved payment methods, such as credit card, debit card, or net banking, to make on-time fee payments. Candidates are urged not to wait until the very last minute to submit their payments in order to avoid payment failures since instalment payments or multiple transactions will not be approved.

Reporting to designated institutions (just for Accept and Freeze applicants) will take place from 2 PM on July 18 to 12 PM on July 22. Candidates are recommended to contact their assigned institution in advance to inquire about the college’s reporting hours and to plan their journey so they may report in person.

COMEDK Mock Allotment Result 2023: how to check

Follow the steps provided below to check the COMEDK mock allotment result for 2023:

Step 1: Go to COMEDK’s official webpage at comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the COMEDK mock allotment result link.

Step 3: The result of the mock allotment will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Examine the result and any pertinent information with diligence.

Step 5: Save a copy of the COMEDK mock allotment result or take a printout of the same for future reference.

On the other hand, applicants who accepted seats during Round 1 will have access to seat cancellation services from 2 PM on July 18 to 3 PM on July 22. It is crucial to bear in mind that the COMEDK counselling procedure is entirely carried out online, thus applicants are recommended to often check the official website for any updates or notices.