COMEDK 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Out at comedk.org, How to Check

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the COMEDK counseling 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today, July 18. Candidates can download the seat allotment results on the official website- comedk.org. Candidates who registered for the same can check and download their results using their application id and password.

The admission confirmation fee must be paid online by candidates who have been assigned seats. According to the official schedule, applicants have until July 20, 4 PM to confirm their seat allotment and payment against COMEDK round 1 seat allocation. Applicants who accept and freeze their seats must send their applications to the appropriate institute by July 22 physically and continue with further document verification.

All candidates have been advised by the authority to check the location of the college they want and ensure they have chosen the correct college code during choice filling. The schedule for COMEDK UGET second and third seat allotment rounds will also be released on the COMEDK website soon. Students should note that the entire counselling process is conducted online.

COMEDK ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1 - Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2 - Go to COMEDK login link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter the login credentials like date of birth and registration number

Step 4 - The results will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Save and download for future use

COMEDK COUNSELLING 2023: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

— Valid ID proof, such as a PAN, passport, voter ID, driver’s license, or other document issued by the government.

— Proof of the candidate’s birth date.

— Class 12, PUC, or equivalent grade sheet.

— Caste certificate (if applicable).

— Domicile certificate.

— Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.

— COMEDK admit card

COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2023) was administered on May 28. The first session took place from 9 am to noon, and the second session was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 30 and the final answer key on June 6. The results were released on June 10. As many as 153 COMEDK affiliated institutions and 55 private, self-funded universities participate in COMEDK UGET. A total of 22,000 seats are available.