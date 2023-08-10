COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Declared at comedk.org, How to Check

The COMEDK round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result 2023 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on August 9. The COMEDK round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result has been declared for engineering admission. Students who have applied for counselling can check and download the seat allotment results on the official website at comedk.org.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates need to enter their application number and password on the login window. Along with the phase 2 seat allotment result 2023, the Consortium has released the college-wise cut-off as well as the vacant seats for engineering admission.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 Phase 2 need to pay the mandatory fee by August 17 by 4 PM. In addition, students who accept the seat allocation are advised to complete their reporting process to the selected college between August 9 to August 18 up to 12 PM.

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website atcomedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ link. Then select ‘Engineering Login’.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your application number and password on the login window. Click on the ‘submit’ option.

Step 4: The COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Seat Allotment List.

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Documents required

At the time of reporting to the allotted college, candidates need to produce a set of original documents for the verification process. The documents include:

1. COMEDK admit card and scorecard.

2. Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate.

3. Aadhaar card.

4. Pan card.

5. Address proof and others.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 1 and Round 2 can cancel or withdraw their seats latest by 2 PM on August 19. It is to be noted that there is no seat cancellation option in COMEDK Round 3.