COMEDK To Begin Counselling For Round 1 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; How to Check

The COMEDK counseling 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be made accessible via the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka tomorrow, on July 18. On comedk.org, candidates can view the results of the COMEDK round 1 seat allocation for 2023. The admission confirmation fee must be paid online by candidates who have been assigned seats. According to the official schedule, applicants have until July 20 to confirm there seat allotment and payment for COMEDK round 1 seat allocation 2023.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, comedk.org

Step 2- Navigate towards COMEDK login link or check latest announcements

Step 3- Enter the login credentials like date of birth and registration number.

Step 4- Check the Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023

After the seat allocation final result, applicants who accept and freeze their seats must send their applications to the appropriate institute by July 22 physically.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Documents Required

-Candidate Valid ID proof, such as a PAN, passport, voter ID, driver’s license, or other document issued by the government.

-Proof of the candidate’s birthdate.

-Class 12, PUC or equivalent grade sheet. (The official statement advised against cropping the top and bottom of the marks sheet when submitting)

-SC, ST, OBC certificate (If applicable).

-Domicile certificate.

-Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.

-COMEDK admit card information of 12/2nd PUC/Equivalent exam.

The official website announced the COMEDK simulated allotment result for 2023 on July 14. Priorities could be changed by applicants until July 16 when completing up the COMEDK counseling 2023 option form. Participants in the counseling procedure must have received a qualifying score on the COMEDK Result 2023.

COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2023) was administered on May 28 and the results were released on June 10. 153 COMEDK affiliated institutions and 55 private, self-funded universities participated in COMEDK UGET 2023, which was held for 22,000 seats available.