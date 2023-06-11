COMEDK UGET 2023 Counselling Dates Announced, Registrations Begin Today At comedk.org

The dates for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET 2023) counselling have been announced for engineering and architecture students. COMEDK 2023 results were released yesterday on the official website, comedk.org. Beginning today, June 11, the COMEDK engineering counselling registrations will be commencing. COMEDK engineering counselling will take place from June 11 to June 22, whereas the architecture counselling will take place from June 14 to June 28.

The online registration for counselling and document submission will commence on June 11 at 4 PM. The deadline to sign up for counselling and submit documentation for validation is June 22 at 2:00 PM. The first round of allotment results will be made available from 2 PM on July 14 until 3 PM on July 16.

The COMEDK UGET scorecard 2023 can be downloaded by applicants who took the state engineering entrance exam using their registration number and password. The counselling procedure for admission to participating colleges in the state will be done based on the ranks obtained by the candidates.

In addition to the release of COMEDK results 2023, authorities additionally shared the entire schedule, process, eligibility requirements, and documents necessary for participation in the counselling process.

COMEDK 2023: Documents Required For Counselling

When registering for COMEDK counselling, candidates will need to provide a number of important documents. Here is a list of all the paperwork needed for counselling.

Candidate Valid ID proof, such as a PAN, passport, voter ID, driver’s licence, or other document issued by the government.

Proof of the candidate’s birthdate.

Class 12, PUC or equivalent grade sheet. (The official statement advised against cropping the top and bottom of the marks sheet when submitting)

SC, ST, OBC certificate.

Domicile certificate.

Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.\

COMEDK admit card information of 12/2nd PUC/Equivalent exam.

COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2023) was administered on May 28 and the results were released on June 10. 153 COMEDK affiliated institutions and 55 private, self-funded universities participated in COMEDK UGET 2023, which was held for 22,000 seats available.