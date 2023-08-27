COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released at comedk.org

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 round 3 seat allotment result for engineering has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Through the official website, comedk.org, applicants who took part in COMEDK UGET round three counselling may view the results of their seat allocation.

Candidates who have been assigned a seat through UGET counselling 2023 round 3 must accept the seat and pay the applicable fee by August 30. Applicants who have been assigned seats must report to their assigned college by August 31.

“There is no seat cancellation option available during or after Round 3 for candidates with status of Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade”, highlighted the official website of UGET.

Additionally, candidates must get their seat assignment letter printed and have it handy while reporting at the institute. The organisation has also issued a list of vacant engineering seats after the UGET 2023 round 3 allotment result.

COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment 2023: How to check

Students may check the UGET round 3 seat allocation results by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Go to the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: Click the ‘engineering login’ option to log in.

Step 3: Input your application number, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Download the seat allocation letter 2023.

Step 5: Join the same login link to view further choices and make a payment.

Step 6: Download and print the Seat Allotment 2023 letter for future records.

COMEDK UGET COUNSELLING 2023: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

–– Valid ID proof of a candidate (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, driver’s licence, issued by the Government of India)

–– Proof of the candidate’s date of birth.

–– Class 12, PUC or equivalent grade sheet. (The official statement advised against cropping the top and bottom of the marks sheet when submitting)

–– SC, ST, OBC certificate (If applicable).

–– Domicile certificate.

–– Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.

–– COMEDK admit card information of 12/2nd PUC/Equivalent exam.

COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2023) was conducted on May 28 and the results were made available on June 10. Under UGET 2023, 153 COMEDK affiliated institutions and 55 private, self-funded universities had around 22,000 seats open to candidates.