COMEDK UGET Result Today, Know How to Check Scorecard

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release COMEDK Result 2023 today, June 10. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can check the results through the official site of COMEDK- comedk.org. The scorecards of COMEDK UGET 2023 examination will be released at 11 am.

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28. The preliminary answer key for it was released on May 30. The final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6, 2023.

With the help of the COMEDK UGET result scores, students will be shortlisted for admission to engineering courses in the participating colleges. In addition to the COMEDK results, the COMEDK cut-off 2023, ranks, and counselling dates will also be announced. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download COMEDK UGET scorecards.

COMEDK Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

COMEDK UGET 2023 was held on May 28 in two sessions. The exam was held for physics, chemistry, and mathematics and included 180 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking. The exam authority will use the tie-breaking criteria in case of ties in the percentile scores.

Qualified students will have to participate in the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling to get admission in participating colleges. Last year, a total of 57,387 candidates appeared for the COMEDK UGET exam and 5,930 scored between 90-100 percentile. A Venakat topped the exam while Vishal Bysani and Apoorva Tandan secured the second and third ranks, respectively.