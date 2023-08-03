Confused Between IBPS PO And SBI PO? Here's Your Comprehensive Guide

For individuals aspiring to become Bank Probationary Officers (PO), the decision between Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) PO and State Bank of India (SBI) PO can be a daunting one. Both career paths offer significant growth opportunities and numerous perks, making it essential to make an informed choice. Let’s explore the key differences between these prestigious positions to help candidates make the right decision for their career.

Salaries and Vacancies:

SBI PO positions are known for offering the highest salaries among all competitive bank exams. However, there are comparatively fewer vacancies for SBI PO positions as compared to IBPS PO positions. Candidates need to consider their preferences and career aspirations while weighing these factors.

Eligibility:

The primary distinction between the two exams lies in their eligibility criteria. The IBPS PO exam is open to participants from all nationalized banks, while the SBI PO exam is exclusively for SBI bank only. This difference can significantly impact the career options available to candidates.

Exam Difficulty:

SBI PO is considered to be more challenging than IBPS PO. The selection process for IBPS PO involves a preliminary examination, a main examination (descriptive), and an interview. On the other hand, SBI PO has a preliminary test followed by main exams with objective-type questions, a group exercise, and an interview. Candidates must clear the cut-off in the prelims round to qualify for the mains exam in SBI PO, making the process more rigorous.

Cut-Off Criteria:

In IBPS PO, the cut-offs at the preliminary and mains exam levels are sectional, and the overall cut-off is considered. For SBI PO, there is no sectional cut-off at prelims or mains exam; only the overall cut-off is considered. Understanding the cut-off criteria can help candidates strategize their preparation effectively.

Salary Structure:

The basic salary for candidates opting for IBPS PO is Rs 23,700, with a gross pay of around Rs 38,730 per month, including House Rent Allowance (HRA). The HRA may vary depending on the Probationary Officer’s posting location. For SBI PO candidates, the basic pay is Rs 27,620 per month. Additionally, candidates are paid four increments at the time of joining.

Career Growth and Work Profile:

Both IBPS PO and SBI PO offer excellent career growth prospects. However, candidates may find variations in the work ambience, job responsibilities, and opportunities for skill development in these organizations. Aspirants should research and consider their preferences and long-term goals when making a choice.