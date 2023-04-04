CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Education News LIVEBSEB 10th ResultJharkhand Board ResultPSEB IBPS Clerk Result
Home » education-career » Contractual Teachers in Odisha Demonstrate Demanding Regularisation of Services
1-MIN READ

Contractual Teachers in Odisha Demonstrate Demanding Regularisation of Services

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 17:59 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Contractual high school teachers in Odisha hold a mass demonstration calling for regularisation of their service (Representational Image)

Contractual high school teachers in Odisha hold a mass demonstration calling for regularisation of their service (Representational Image)

The contractual high school teachers have not been regularised by the School and Mass Education Department since CM Naveen Patnaik's announcement last year

Hundreds of contractual high school teachers staged a massive demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday, demanding regularisation of their service as was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year.

In October last year, Patnaik announced the abolition of contractual appointments in the government, following which different departments regularised the services of their employees.

The School and Mass Education Department is yet to regularise the services of 18,000 contractual high school teachers, said Panchanan Jena, one of the demonstrators.

The High School Contractual Teacher’s Association threatened to launch an indefinite strike if their services are not regularised immediately.

One of the agitating teachers said they were forced to hit the streets on the first day of the academic session as the chief minister has failed to keep his promise.

School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said high-level discussions were underway, and a decision will be taken soon.

He urged the teachers to have patience, and return to their schools.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 04, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 17:59 IST