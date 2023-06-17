CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Controversy Around NCERT Textbooks' Rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC
1-MIN READ

Controversy Around NCERT Textbooks' Rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 13:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told (File Photo)

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told (File Photo)

Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the NCERT, wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their "collective effort is in jeopardy"

The recent controversy around the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks is “unwarranted", said JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday, asserting that the revised syllabus must include new “discoveries and knowledge". Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their “collective effort is in jeopardy".

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:June 17, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 13:27 IST