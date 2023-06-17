Controversy Around NCERT Textbooks' Rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

The recent controversy around the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks is “unwarranted", said JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday, asserting that the revised syllabus must include new “discoveries and knowledge". Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their “collective effort is in jeopardy".

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told.