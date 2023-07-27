Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Begins At cotcorp.org.in; Check Steps To Apply

The Cotton Corporation of India Limited has started the online registration process for recruitment to several posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at cotcorp.org.in till August 13 (11.55 PM). Before applying for the vacancies, candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Through this recruitment drive, the Cotton Corporation of India Limited aims to fill up a total of 93 vacancies in the organisation.

“In case of any problem in filling up the form, application fee payment or intimation charges or in downloading of e- admit card, queries if any should be entered in the grievance portal available in the application or Toll-Free Number: 917996109444,” read the official notice.

Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

- Junior Commercial Executive: 81 posts.

- Management Trainee (Marketing): 6 vacancies.

- Management Trainee (Accounts): 6 openings.

Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal at cotcorp.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘What’s New’ section, then click on the link that reads – ‘Recruitment Against Various Post’.

Step 3: First register yourself on the login window, then fill out the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the form as directed.

Direct link here:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/84555/Registration.html

Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those from the General/EWS/OBC categories will be charged an application fee of Rs 1,000. While candidates from the SC/ST/ExServicemen/PwBD categories will be exempt. In addition, intimation fees of Rs 500 will be payable to all reserved and unreserved candidates.

Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years, as on July 24 this year.

Junior Commercial Executive Post: Those applying should hold a B.Sc Agriculture degree from any recognised university with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks and 45 per cent marks in case of ST/ SC/PwBD candidates.

Management Trainee (Marketing) Post: Candidates must have an MBA certificate in Agri Business Management or Agriculture related MBA.

Management Trainee (Accounts): Aspirants who are applying ought to have a Finance/MMS/M.Com degree or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce.

For more details on the selection process and others, read the official notice.