CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 Exams Released, How To Download

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued the admit card for the written test slated to take place on July 4 and 5 for the Constable (Technical & Tradesman) position. These admit cards are being made available in phases in accordance with a recent CRPF announcement. Admit cards for applicants whose examinations are scheduled for July 1 to 3 were handed out on June 25.

All applicants who successfully submitted their applications for these positions can get their admit cards from the official website –rect.crpf.gov.in.

Candidates whose examinations are set to take place between July 6 and 12 will receive their admit cards on June 29.

The goal of the whole recruitment process is to fill 9,212 vacant posts for CRPF Constable Tradesmen and Technical. The test will be administered by the CRPF in three sessions from July 1 to July 12. A total of 9,105 positions will be occupied by male candidates, whereas female candidates will be appointed to 107 positions.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the Central Reserve Police Force’s official webpage –rect.crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link titled “Download admit card of the Constable (Technical & Tradesman)".

Step 3: When prompted, provide your CRPF Constable Tradesman login information, including your application number and password and click submit.

Step 4: Your CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card will be displayed in a new window.

Step 5: Download and print the Constable Tradesman Admit Card for future records.

All candidates are required to download their admit card which is an important document to be carried on the day of the exam. Candidates are required to bring their admit card to the exam hall, together with a valid ID proof.

Candidates are recommended to actively prepare for the written test, which is a key element of the selection process. Those who pass the written test must then take the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.