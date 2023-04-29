CRPF Issues Notification For Over 200 Vacancies, Check Important Dates

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced openings for the positions of Assistant Sub-Inspector and Sub-Inspector. The application procedure will commence on May 1. Interested candidates can submit their forms online on CRPF’s official website, rect.crpf.gov.in. For this, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as the fee deposit. The fee for an ASI post is fixed at Rs 100 only. According to the official notice, the last date to submit the forms is May 21.

Important Dates to Remember:

Date of Online Application Submission Starts on May 1

The deadline for receiving online applications and paying fees online is May 21.

Release of Computer-Based Test Admit Card: June 13 to Exam Date (tentative).

The tentative computer-based test schedule is from June 24 to June 25.

Eligibility Criteria

Sub-Inspector (RO): Bachelor’s degree (or its equivalent) in Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science from an accredited university.

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in Mathematics and Physics from an accredited university.

E./B.Tech. in electronics, telecommunication, or computer science, or an equivalent degree, or qualified associate membership in the Institution of Engineers or the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, is required for the position of sub-inspector (technical). Check out the comprehensive alert posted below to learn more.

Vacancy Details:

19 posts for sub-inspector (RO)

7 postings for sub-inspector (crypto)

05 posts for sub-inspector (technical).

20 posts for a sub-inspector (civil), male

146 postings for Assistant Technical Sub-Inspector

15 positions for assistant sub-inspector (draughtsman)

Age Limit:

A candidate’s age must be under 30 for the Sub-Inspector post. On the other hand, candidates for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector must be between 18 to 25 years.

How to apply online:

Since it is an online process, candidates are requested to apply on the official website. Candidates must have a working mobile number and personal email address which must remain active during the entire hiring procedure.

All crucial communications and alerts, including the application sequence number and password, will be sent to the same registered email address (please make sure that emails received to this mailbox are not forwarded to your trash or spam folder).

For more information, visit the official website of CRPF i.e. rect.crpf.gov.in

Read all the Latest Education News here