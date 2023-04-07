CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for Around 1.30 Lakh Constable Posts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoH) has released the official notification regarding recruitment for about 1.30 lakh vacancies of constables (general duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The official notice was released in the Gazette of India. The level 3 openings will be filled in CRPF through direct recruitment.

As per the notification, a total of 1,29,929 constable (general duty) posts will be recruited — out of which 1,25,262 vacancies are for male candidates and 4,467 job openings are for female candidates. Additionally, 10 per cent positions have been reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of constable.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF pic.twitter.com/XgyaOzj9GL— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group ‘C’ (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force,” reads the official notice.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age requirement is 23 years. Whereas, five years of age relaxation has been given in the case of Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) and three years in the case of Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.

It is to be noted that the crucial date for the determination of the age limit will be as advertised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The upper age limit has been relaxed up to 5 years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers. The upper age requirement has to be relaxable for up to 3 years for applicants of ex-Agniveers.

The total number of vacancies falls in the level-3 pay matrix with a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Selected candidates will have to undergo a probation period of 2 years. The vacancies are categorised under the General Central Service (GCS), Group ‘C’, and Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant).

Read all the Latest Education News here