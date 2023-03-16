The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of constable. Both male and female candidates are eligible for the recruitment. Through this recruitment drive, the authority aims to fill 9212 vacancies in the Tradesmen and Technical categories. Of these, 9105 are for male applicants and 102 for women applicants. Candidates willing to apply can go through the application process on the official website of the CRPF which is crpf.gov.in. A detailed breakout of open vacancies has also been brought out with the job notification. According to the notification, the application portal will open on March 27. Candidates can fill out the form by April 25 and the deadline for online fee payment is also the same.

Read the notification here:

Coming to the selection process, candidates must qualify the computer-related tests, physical standard tests, physical efficiency tests, trade tests, document verification, and medical examinations. Here are the other details of the selection process:

There is no option to apply for the constable post offline. Candidates must apply online.

The computed examination will be executed both in Hindi and English mediums.

The CRPF will supervise all the examinations.

All the essential documents and certificates will be thoroughly verified during the Medical Examination (DME).

Here are the steps to apply

Applications must be submitted online using the CRPF’s official website.

Applicants are urged to submit their online applications well in advance of the closing date rather than waiting until the very last minute to avoid the danger of disconnecting from the CRPF website or being unable to log in due to a high volume of traffic during the final days.

Candidates must double-check that all fields on the online application have the right information before submitting it. No changes, corrections, or modifications will be accepted once the online application form has been submitted, regardless of the situation. Requests made in this respect via mail, fax, email, hand delivery, etc. won’t be taken into consideration.

For male applicants from the open, EWS, and OBC categories, the examination fee is Rs 100. Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, female (all categories), or ex-serviceman categories are exempt from paying the examination fee. Payment for the fees must be made online using UPI, net banking, debit, or credit cards.

The pay scale of the constable post is between Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100. As per the guidelines of the notice, candidates must be Indian citizens. Because there are State/UT-specific openings, candidates must submit their residence and PRC for each State/UT.

