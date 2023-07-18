CSAB NEUT 2023 Round One Seat Allotment Result Today At csab.nic.in

The North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) first-round seat allocation results for 2023 will be announced by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) today, July 18. Candidates may access the CSAB NEUT round 1 seat allotment result through the official website, csab.nic.in, once it is released. Candidates who received seats in the first round must complete the online reporting process, which involves paying the Rs 3,000 seat allotment fee and counseling fees online as well as exercising options like float, slide, and freeze.

Candidates who choose the “freeze" option can download their allotment and provisional admission letters and then proceed with their final admission at the designated institute in accordance with the timeline given. The first round of allotment’s online reporting and option exercise window will be available from July 19 through July 24, 2023. Candidates must make the required payments and choose their preferred option within this time period.

Between July 25 and July 30, 2023, there will be data reconciliation, verification, and validation for the first round of the CSAB NEUT. On July 31, 2023, the second round of CSAB NEUT seat allocation will take place. Candidates who receive seats in the second round must finish the online reporting process by paying the Rs 3,000 seat acceptance fee.

The seat withdrawal period is from August 5 to August 7, 2023, and the state, union territories, or North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology will announce the spot round (if any). From August 8 to August 14, the reporting at the admitting institute will take place, and from July 19 to August 19, 2023, the participating institutes will report admission statistics to CSAB.

CSAB NEUT 2023 involves eight North-Eastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura. In addition, there are four Union territories: Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli.

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), located in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has joined as a participating institute to accept students from the several north-eastern regions of the nation for admission to various programmes from last year. The allocation of seats will be dependent on the JEE Main 2023 rankings.